UP: 2 morning walkers killed by speeding car

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Two neighbours who were out on a morning walk were killed by a speeding car in the Rajnagar Extension area, the police said on Saturday.

Subhash Singh Chauhan (57) and Kamlesh Yadav (45), residents of Brij Nagri Colony, were struck from behind by a car that then fled the scene, ACP Nandgram Poonam Mishra said.

CCTV footage captured the gruesome details of the accident in which Chauhan's head was crushed under the car while Yadav was thrown into a deep roadside pit.

Onlookers alerted the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and transported both men to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

After conducting post-mortem examinations, the bodies of both men were handed over to their families, ACP Mishra confirmed.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to identify the car's registration number to apprehend the driver. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL