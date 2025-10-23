UP: 2 officials suspended over increased stubble burning in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Two officials were suspended and show-cause notices were issued to several others on Thursday for failing to prevent stubble burning in Mathura, officials said.

District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh conducted field visits to affected villages on Wednesday and sought explanations from the tehsildars of Chhata, Mant, and Govardhan, as well as the block development officers of the concerned areas, they said.

During the inspection, the Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) of Bukharari village, Neeraj Kumar, was suspended for alleged negligence, the officials added.

Acting on Singh's directions, the deputy director of agriculture also suspended Narendra Pal Singh, a technical assistant working in Chhata tehsil.

The Mathura district has witnessed a high number of cases of stubble burning, resulting in environmental pollution and attracting the attention of higher authorities.

The DM urged farmers to avoid burning stubble in fields and instead donate or sell it to cow-sheds (gaushalas) as a sustainable alternative.