UP: 2 pilgrims returning from Maha Kumbh killed in road accident

Aligarh (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Two pilgrims returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela were killed and about a dozen others were injured when the mini-bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary bus on the roadside on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place on the Yamuna Expressway under Tappal police station area here, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Pavan (53) and Mahendra (73), police said.

Circle Officer (Khair) Varun Kumar Singh told reporters that the injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby hospital adding that the pilgrims, who were from Haryana, were returning from Prayagraj after participating in the Maha Kumbh.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.