UP: 2 policemen suspended, outpost incharge transferred over corruption charges in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 5 (PTI) Two police personnel were suspended and a police outpost incharge was sent to police lines on charges of corruption on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said.

Head constable Umesh Kumar and constable Nitik were suspended, while Gajendra Singh, incharge of Harsoli police outpost under Shahpur police station, was transferred to the lines, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal said.

The action follows a complaint by Mahant Sukhpal, priest of a local Shiv temple, who alleged that police personnel from the Harsoli outpost were extorting money from the temple management under the pretext of funding the outpost building, he said.

A preliminary investigation found the allegations to be true, Bansal said.

A departmental probe has been ordered into the matter, he said, adding that additional superintendent of police (Rural) will lead the investigation.