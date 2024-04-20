UP: 2 revenue dept employees booked after official documents go missing

Ballia (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against two revenue department personnel here after 85 official documents went missing from a locker, police said on Saturday.

Bairiya Station House Officer (SHO) Dharam Veer Singh said, on the complaint of local Tehsildar Sudarshan Kumar, the FIR was registered against Om Prakash Patel and Manoj Kumar here on Friday.

In his complaint, the tehsildar alleged that 85 documents, which were stored in a locker, are missing. The locker’s keys were with the two personnel.

The two men have been booked under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC and further probe is underway, police said. PTI COR CDN NB