UP: 2 robbers held after encounter in Bulandshahr; 3 accomplices also nabbed

Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Police in Bulandshahr have arrested two men after a late night encounter for allegedly robbing a bank customer care operator of Rs 1.90 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The accused have been identified as Nishant alias Nikki and Shubham alias Baba. Based on their disclosures, three of their accomplices -- Ravi Bainsla, Dharmveer and Anuj -- were also arrested, police said.

"During a night patrol near Sherpur village on Tuesday, police signalled two individuals riding bikes to stop. However, the duo attempted to flee by opening fire on the police. Police returned the fire in self-defence, injuring both the individuals who were later identified as Nishant and Shubham.

"During interrogation, they admitted to their involvement in a robbery on January 5, wherein Rs 1.9 lakh was looted from a customer care operator in Sikandrabad," circle officer Purnima Singh said.

Advertisment

Acting on their leads, police arrested three other members of the gang -- Dharmveer, Anuj and Ravi.

The recovered items include Rs 50,100 of looted cash, two motorcycles, one pistol, one country-made firearm, and ammunition, the officer said.

The injured accused were sent for treatment, and further legal proceedings are underway, she added. PTI COR KIS ARI