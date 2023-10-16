UP: 2 school students dead in truck-bike accident in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Two students on the way to school died here on Monday when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck from behind, police said.

The father of one of the deceased children was riding the motorcycle, they said.

According to the police, Aarzoo and Gaurav, both residents of Nayabans village under Syana police station, died in the accident.

On Monday, Gaurav's father was taking them – both students of class 9 – to a private school on his motorcycle, when he was hit by a truck from behind near a turn. The driver of the truck is absconding.

Circle officer (CO) of Syana, Bhaskar Kumar said that the accident took place at 7.30 am.

The students were seriously injured, while Gaurav's father sustained minor injuries. The injured children were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead by the doctors, the CO said. He added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Family members of the deceased blocked the road, demanding financial assistance from the administration. They later lifted the blockade after being pacified by the police and district administration.

Sub divisional magistrate of Syana Priyanka Goel said financial assistance will be provided by the administration as per rules. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY