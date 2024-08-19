UP: 2 sisters commit suicide, father accuses relative of molesting them

Gonda (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) Two sisters allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river here on Monday with their father accusing his son-in-law of molesting his younger daughters, police said.

The father, Suresh Kumar, claimed that his daughters -- Sunita (19) and Punita (17) -- were being molested by his eldest daughter Anita's husband Ashok Kumar, they said.

The two girls left their home in Mankapur area this morning saying they were leaving and would never return, Kumar told the police.

The sisters Bisuhi river and jumped into it, Station House Officer Santosh Kumar Mishra said, adding that their bodies were later recovered from the river with the help of villagers.

Kumar said he did not take the girls seriously at that time assuming that they were just going outside to attend nature's call. However, the villagers began a search when the girls did not return after a while.

They reached near the river as some villagers had seen the duo heading towards it and informed the police.

The sisters had tied each other with a piece of cloth, the police said.

Sunita had passed class 12 this year while Punita was a student of class 10, the police said.