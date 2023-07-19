UP: 2 smugglers held near Indo-Nepal border, smack worth Rs 1.5 crore seized

Bahraich (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday arrested two narcotics smugglers from the Indo-Nepal international border and smack worth about Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from them, officials said here.

The joint team arrested Josina Bibi of West Bengal and Rizwan from Rupaidiha with 170 gm and 137 gm smack respectively, they said.

The recovered consignment (a total of 307 gm) is stated to be worth about Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said.

The accused duo have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to jail, they said. PTI COR ABN NB