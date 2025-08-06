UP: 2 social media influencers held for spreading rumours about thieves scouting homes using drones

Meerut: Two social media influencers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly spreading rumours that thieves are using drones to scout homes before executing their plan, thereby causing panic among the public, police said.

Due to drone sightings in western Uttar Pradesh rumours arose that thieves are using those to scout homes before executing a robbery attempt. However, police claimed that there is no evidence of drones being used by criminals.

The accused, Laiba (22), from Rasheed Nagar in the Khata Road area and Meenakshi (22), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Madhavpuram, were arrested by Brahmpuri police and booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, Circle Officer (CO) Saumya Asthana told PTI.

"Laiba, who is pursuing an MSc degree, uploaded a video on Instagram claiming that she caught a drone thief around 3 am. Meenakshi posted a video making similar claims," Asthana said.

According to police, Laiba had around 80,000 followers while Meenakshi had 70,000 followers on Instagram. Their videos quickly went gained traction and caused unnecessary panic among residents.

"Their claims were completely false and baseless. Such misinformation can lead to chaos and fear in society," the officer added.

Both women have been been sent to jail, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had instructed district magistrates and police to strictly monitor drone activity in light of 17 FIRs and 29 arrests linked to drone-related rumours.

The chief minister had warned that unauthorised drone usage could result in action under the Gangsters Act, and, if necessary, even the National Security Act (NSA).