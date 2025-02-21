UP: 2 students killed in a road accident in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Two students, on their way to collect their board exam admit cards, were killed in a road accident in the Bhojipura area of Bareilly district on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arjun (15) and Manoj (16), both residents of Ramiyapur, in the Bhojipura police station area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, "The accident took place on Agraras Road near Ramiyapur village when a school bus hit the students riding a motorcycle, leading to their deaths on the spot. Reports suggest that the bus was returning from a wedding procession when the tragic incident occurred." Local Bhojipura police station officials said that as soon as they received information about the accident, officers rushed to the scene.

"We have seized the bus and initiated legal proceedings," an official said.

The incident has caused a wave of grief in the region. The families of the victims have been informed and locals have expressed anger over the accident, raising concerns about road safety.

Police said they are investigating the matter, and legal action is underway.