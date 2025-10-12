UP: 2 suspected criminals held after encounter in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Two suspected criminals were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in the Delhupur area here in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

One of the accused, identified as Ayush Yadav (24), a resident of Delhupur, sustained a bullet injury in his leg in the encounter and has been admitted to the medical college for treatment, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Raniganj) Vinay Prabhakar Sahni stated that the Delhupur Station House Officer (SHO) Radhe Babu and his team were conducting a routine check near Nauvapur village area last night when the suspects opened fire on them.

In the retaliatory firing, Ayush Yadav was injured and arrested along with his accomplice, Upahar Mani alias Moh, a resident of Taukalpur (Tiwaripur) in Delhupur on the spot.

A country-made pistol, cartridges, and a mobile phone looted on October 9 near the Chhitpalgarh canal bridge were recovered from their possession, police said.

Legal proceedings are underway against the duo, he added. PTI COR CDN SMV SMV MPL MPL