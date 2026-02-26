UP: 2 teenage boys drown while bathing in pond in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy and his friend drowned while bathing in a pond near a temple here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Saksham (15), Ravi and Kartik, both 17, residents of Kosi Kalan had gone for Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana and while returning in the evening they stopped near the Aasheshwar Mahadev Temple.

During their halt, Saksham and Ravi entered the pond nearby the temple to take a bath, they added.

Kartik told police that his two friends moved into deeper water and began drowning. He then ran back home and alerted their families.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said after hours of search by police and locals, Saksham's body was found at night, while the other boy could not be traced.

Search operations resumed on Thursday morning, he added.