UP: 2 teenagers drown to death in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) At least two teenagers drowned to death in the Ghaghra river here while taking a bath after playing Holi, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Sumit (15), Raj (16), Rishabh (17), Anoop (15) and Vishal (16), all residents of Mubarakganj village under the Raunahi police station area, had gone to take a bath in the river after playing Holi.

While bathing, they suddenly drifted into deep water and began drowning. Hearing their cries for help, people present nearby immediately jumped into the river.

Subsequently, villagers safely pulled out Anoop, Rishabh and Vishal. However, Sumit and Raj were swept away into deep water. After an extensive search, their bodies were recovered on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Arvind Sonkar said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.