UP: 2 transgender people held for forcing another person to lick slipper

Ballia (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Two transgender people were on Thursday arrested for allegedly forcing a person from the community to lick a slipper, police said.

A video of the incident made rounds on social media on Wednesday in which one of the two transgender person was being forced to lick their slipper after spitting on it.

The two victims were also allegedly tonsured. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said Puja, a resident of Bibipur village, filed a complaint saying some people took Naina and Payal, both from the transgender community, forcibly in a vehicle on March 10 while they were performing in the Bahorwa village.

The incident was a fallout of a dispute over jurisdiction between two groups of transgender people, the officer had said earlier.

On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against five people from the same community at the Ubhaon police station, he said.

"We have arrested Manish and Rahul Singh, both transgender persons, in connection with the case,” the Deputy SP said, adding that three people are still at large.

The police team has rescued one of the victims, Payal, and searches for the other victim are underway, he said. PTI COR CDN HIG NB