UP: 2 women charred to death in hut fire in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Two women were burned to death while two men were seriously injured when a clutch of huts caught fire in Singha village here on Thursday.

Nearly two dozen hutments and properties were burned to ashes and several domestic animals charred to death in the fire.

Nighasan tehsildar Bhim Singh told PTI that the two women who were charred to death were Ramguni, 50, and her sister in-law Sangita, whose age is yet to be ascertained.

The two injured men, Bankey and Sahajram, were rushed to a hospital in Lucknow in a serious condition, he said.

Singh said that the relief material was being provided to the victims and a probe hasbeen ordered to ascertain the cause of fire. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN