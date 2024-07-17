UP: 2 women gang-raped in Gorakhpur, 3 held

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Two women were allegedly raped by five men here, three of whom were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Neeraj, Kallu and Ajay were arrested following an encounter, while two others are absconding, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victims, working in an orchestra, were returning home after their performance in Kushinagar, they said.

The five accused in the case chased the victims and gang-raped them near the Ekla embankment, police said.

The victims filed a complaint, and an investigation was launched. Acting on a tip-off, the police tried to stop the accused in the Nausad area, but they opened fire, officials said.

In the retaliatory action, Neeraj suffered a bullet injury on his leg while Kallu and Ajay surrendered. Neeraj was rushed to a hospital and is out of danger. The other two accused in the case managed to flee, Additional Superintendent of Police, North Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

Searches are on to arrest the other two accused. Further investigation is underway, Srivastav added.