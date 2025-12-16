UP: 2 women killed as vehicle mows them down in Muzaffarnagar; 1 injured

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) Two women died while another was injured after they were run over by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday evening on the Bhopa bypass in the Nai Mandi area when Rajviri (47), Babli (45), and Sonia (23) were crossing the road.

According to Circle Officer (Nai Mandi) Raju Kumar Sab Rajviri (47) and Babli (45) died in the accident, while Sonia (23) was seriously injured.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that the injured woman was admitted to a hospital.