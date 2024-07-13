UP: 2-year-old girl killed in clash over land pricing, probe on

Budaun (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was killed after she was allegedly hit with a wooden stick during a clash between two groups over the price of a land on Saturday, police said.

After the incident, people involved in the clash dispersed, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kaushik said, "Awanshika (2), daughter of Jeetpal Yadav, was injured allegedly by being hit with a wooden stick on her head. She died on the spot." A clash broke out, following heated arguments, between two groups over the price of a land on Saturday evening, Kaushik said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem, Kaushik added.

"A case is being lodged regarding the incident, and the accused will be arrested in the matter," said the SHO.