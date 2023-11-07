UP: 2-year-old girl raped by 60-year-old neighbour in Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old neighbour here, police said on Tuesday, and added that the accused has been arrested.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the city area on Monday when the girl's mother was out on work and she was playing outside their house, they said. Their neighbour Ashok Kumar Goswami took the girl with him and raped her, police said.

When the girl later returned, family members informed the police.

Circle Officer Beenu Singh and other police officers reached the spot, and later an FIR was registered on the complaint of the mother.

Additional SP Ashutosh Mishra said the FIR was lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. Police said the girl will be sent for the medical examination. A detailed probe in the matter is underway, they said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY