UP: 20 booked for investment fraud in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A case has been registered at the Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad against 20 individuals, including the managing director of a company, for allegedly duping investors of around Rs 60 lakh, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused promised lucrative returns on investments in a project in Gujarat's Dholera Smart City, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Gyanesh Raja, he was lured into investing in the project by Nexa Evergreen Company, which claimed to be acquiring 1,800 bighas of land in Dholera.

The company also organised promotional events, advertising heavily in newspapers to attract potential investors, the complainant said.

Advertisment

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ritesh Tripathi said, "Raja and another complainant named Sakal Dev Singh invested Rs 59 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively. However, after a few months, the company's app became inaccessible while its officials also stopped responding to queries." Efforts are on to nab the accused persons, the ACP said. PTI COR CDN ARI