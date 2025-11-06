UP: 20 injured as bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao

Unnao (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Around 20 passengers were seriously injured and several others sustained minor wounds when a double-decker sleeper bus carrying about 60 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred late on Wednesday night near the Hasanpur area of the district, Hasanganj Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said.

The bus, travelling from Agra to Lucknow, collided with a pickup vehicle loaded with vegetables, following which it broke through the divider and fell into a roadside ditch, Kumar told PTI.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was moving at high speed at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information, local police and ambulance teams rushed to the spot and rescued passengers by breaking open the bus windows, officials said, adding that several women and children were among the injured.

The wounded were taken to the Community Health Centre in Auras, while those with serious injuries were referred to hospitals in Lucknow for advanced treatment, police added.