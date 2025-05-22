UP: 20 teachers dismissed for fudging educational qualifications

Kushinagar (UP), May 22 (PTI) Twenty teachers appointed in the Kushinagar district have been dismissed for submitting false information in their job applications, officials said Thursday.

Investigations revealed discrepancies in the teachers' qualifications, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ram Jiyavan Maurya told reporters.

"Following the directives from the Secretary Basic Education Council Surendra Tiwari, 20 such teachers posted in Kushinagar district since 2021 have been identified who have discrepancies between the merit list and academic cut-off marks," the BSA said, adding that the teachers are now dismissed.

Further investigations are underway. Earlier, in a similar incident in Ballia, five teachers posted in government-run primary schools were dismissed from service after an investigation revealed that they did not have the required educational qualifications at the time of their appointment.