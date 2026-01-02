UP: 20 to 30 lakh devotees expected on first day of Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) The Magh Mela administration has said an estimated 20 to 30 lakh devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam on Saturday, on the first day of the mela on Paush Purnima.

With the Paush Purnima bath, the month-long Kalpavas of devotees will also begin from Saturday.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agrawal said the auspicious bathing period will commence at 4 am on Saturday, and preparations have been made expecting 20-30 lakh pilgrims to bathe in the Ganga and at the Sangam on the first day.

Bathing ghats spanning 10,000 feet have been developed at the mela site, compared to 8,000 feet during the 2023-24 Magh Mela, Agarwal said.

She said for the first time, the chief minister has released an official logo for the Magh Mela.

The electricity department has also launched a 'Mela Seva App', through which devotees can register complaints by scanning QR codes installed on electric poles, the district commissioner added.

She further said that bike taxi services have been introduced for the first time at the Magh Mela to facilitate easy access for devotees to bathing ghats and reduce walking distances.

Uttar Pradesh Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said more than 1,600 constables and around 1,000 home guards have been deployed in the mela area, while 400 traffic constables and 38 traffic sub-inspectors have been posted to manage traffic and security.

He said 15 quick response teams have been constituted, police station-wise.

Additionally, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), 17 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and over 100 personnel of the local intelligence unit have been deployed in the mela area.

The police commissioner said nine pontoon bridges have been constructed, with 18 police outposts set up at their ends. As part of fire safety and emergency preparedness, 20 fire stations and 20 watch towers have been established.

He said 990 fire hydrants and 22 high-pressure tubewells have been installed to ensure sufficient water availability for firefighting. Around 800 personnel of the fire services department have been deployed, along with 55 large and as many small fire tenders.

Kumar said a central control room and four sub-control rooms of the water police have been set up, with deep-water barricading over an eight-kilometre stretch and water barricading over a two-kilometre area. Trained divers have also been deployed.

He said additional police force has been deployed across the Prayagraj commissionerate during the mela, and route diversion for heavy vehicles has been enforced on all major routes leading to the city.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said two major hospitals have been set up in the mela area and doctors have been deployed at health centres across the site. He said 50 ambulances will remain mobile in the mela area.

Verma said a 500-bed night shelter has been set up to protect pilgrims from the cold. Bonfires have been arranged in every sector, and adequate blankets have been provided for the needy. PTI RAJ CDN OZ OZ