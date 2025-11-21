UP: 20-year-old student en route to exam, dies in road accident in Etah

Etah (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed allegedly after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here in the district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening when Sagar, an undergraduate student, was travelling on his motorcycle to the Mainpuri district for an examination scheduled on Friday. After he reached near the Nagla Gular area, an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into him, leaving him critically injured.

Sagar was a resident of Ahmadpur Umarak village in Aligarh district, police said.

Local residents informed the police, after which Pilua police rushed to the spot and took the injured Sagar to Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi Medical College in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead.

The police has sent the body for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle and its driver, Circle Officer (Sadar) Sanjay Singh said.