UP: 2,000 litres of 'adulterated' milk seized during raid at Saharanpur dairy; gross violations found

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) The food safety department on Wednesday seized around 2,000 litres of allegedly adulterated milk during a raid at a dairy here and sent samples for laboratory testing, officials said.

A raid was conducted at Chopra Dairy located near Miglani Building on Ambala Road by a team led by City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh and Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) Manoj Kumar Verma.

Verma told PTI that serious irregularities were found at the dairy premises during inspection. "Around 2,000 litres of suspicious milk was found stored near a toilet," he said.

City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh said there was a complete lack of cleanliness at the dairy.

"The milk was being kept near the toilet, and it was being chilled with ice at the same location. This is a violation of food safety standards," he said.

The food safety department team collected samples of milk, curd, mawa and cream from the dairy and sent them to a laboratory for examination.

Singh said the special campaign was being carried out on directions of the Saharanpur commissioner and district magistrate in view of the upcoming Holi festival.

Earlier on Tuesday, the food safety department had seized 650 kg of fake paneer in Saharanpur, which was later destroyed by burying it in the ground with the help of an excavator, officials said. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB