Ghaziabad: A case was registered against 21 booth-level officers (BLOs) on Thursday, for alleged negligence in carrying out duties related to the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls, officials said.

Acting on the directions of District Election Officer and District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, Deputy Tehsildar Alok Kumar Yadav filed an FIR at the Sihani Gate police station, they said.

Nandgram Additional Commissioner of Police Upasna Pandey confirmed the registration of the case.

The case was registered under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950/51/1989, officials said.

According to the FIR, the BLOs, deputed from various government departments for SIR-related work, failed to perform essential tasks such as distributing and collecting enumeration forms in their designated areas.

Their alleged negligence hampered the progress of the revision exercise, officials said.

Keeping in view the seriousness of their lapses in duties mandated by the Election Commission, legal action was initiated, officials added.