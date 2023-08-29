UP: 21-year-old gang-raped in Ballia, 3 arrested

Ballia (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman in Rasra Police Station area here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Pushpendra, one of the accused known to the victim, allegedly called the woman and took her to a village on his motorcycle on August 25, where two others joined him and gang-raped her, according to police. They also issued threats, the victim said in her complaint to the police.

SHO of Rasra Police Station, Praveen Singh, on Tuesday said that based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case of gangrape and threatening to kill her was registered against Pushpendra, Sushant and Rajkumar on August 27.

He added that the trio, all in their mid-twenties, was arrested on Monday. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY