UP: 21-year-old nursing student found hanging inside rented room in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A 21-year-old nursing student was found hanging in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Monday, police said.

Officials said that no suicide note was found from the spot.

Police received information in the morning about the body of Jyoti Singh (21), a BSc Nursing student, found hanging in a rented room in Kesari Kunj Colony, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said.

A police team, accompanied by forensic experts, rushed to the spot and inspected the scene, he said She was a resident of Babni village of Deoria and her family was informed about the incident, the officer said.