UP: 21-year-old youth jumps into river, body recovered

Jhansi (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old man who jumped from a bridge into the Betwa river here on Tuesday was recovered, about 2 km away from the spot, police said.

Aniket, a resident of Bhadarwara village, allegedly left home on Friday morning after an argument with his father and some people of the village saw him jumping into the Betwa river from the Erach bridge in the afternoon and informed the family.

The search operation by divers began on Friday evening and the SDRF was also deployed, SHO of Poonchh police station JP Pal said.

On Tuesday, the body of the youth was recovered near Dhamdauli village, about 2 km from Erach bridge. The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, police said.