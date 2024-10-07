UP: 22 injured after tractor-trolley overturns in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Twenty-two people were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned after its driver tried to save a person crossing a road here on Monday, police said.

Among the victims, five were seriously injured and were rushed to a higher centre in Aligarh for treatment, they said. The rest were discharged after first aid.

SHO of Gunnaur police station Vineet Kumar said that a tractor-trolley overturned as the driver was trying to save a person crossing the Budaun-Gunnaur road.

The accident left 22 people injured, Kumar said. They were residents of the Kasganj district. PTI COR NAV HIG