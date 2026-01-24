UP: 23-year-old constable hangs self in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old constable allegedly died by hanging himself at his residential quarters in the Gunnaur police station premises in Sambhal district, police said on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar Malik, the deceased was Ashish Verma, who was a constable clerk at the police station.

"The incident took place on Friday night in a room built in the police station premises, where the constable was found hanging with a rope," Malik said.

He said a forensic team inspected the spot following the incident, and the body was sent for a post-mortem.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the officer said. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK