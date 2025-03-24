UP: 23-year-old man kills self in Rampur; family claims he was battling depression, substance abuse

Rampur, Mar 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly shot himself using an illegal firearm in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, with his family claiming that he was battling mental health issues and addiction, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in a village in Bhont area when Adil shot himself inside the house between 8.30 pm and 9 pm on Sunday while his family members had gone to offer namaz. He died on the spot, they said. According to the family members, Adil had been struggling with depression and substance abuse which led him to commit suicide, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said upon receiving information about the incident a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

He said that family members are being questioned to determine the victim's cause of distress and further investigations are on to determine from where and how he procured the firearm.