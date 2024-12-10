UP: 24-year-old man found dead in a field in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was found dead with severe injuries on his head in a field Pure Parmeshwari Shivpur village in Jamo area here on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Anoop Kumar Singh said the deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Mishra, a resident of Jamo's Mathia village.

"The body was found in a field, covered in blood, with severe injuries to the head," the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation has been initiated, Singh said.

Advertisment

"Multiple police teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), have been deployed, and the culprits involved in the incident will be arrested soon," he said. PTI COR KIS ARD ARD