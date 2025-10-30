UP: 25 booked, three arrested for betting on buffalo cart race in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons for allegedly organising a buffalo cart race involving betting on Jadwad Road under the Kakroli police station limits in the district on Thursday, officials said.

Two buffalo carts were also seized from their possession, they said.

Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai told reporters that a case has been registered against 25 people in connection with the incident.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manish, Niraj Kumar and Rajkumar, he added.

They have been booked under provisions of the Gambling Act and Sections 3 and 12 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Police have also launched a search for the remaining accused.

According to the officials, the action was initiated after a complaint was received that a buffalo cart race was being organised for betting purposes, causing disruption to traffic on the road.