UP: 25 convicted in 2005 cow slaughter, attack on police case in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Nov 14 (PTI) A local court here on Friday convicted 25 people in a 2005 case of cow slaughter and firing on police personnel, a government lawyer said.

Special Public Prosecutor Yogesh Kumar said the incident took place on May 2, 2005, in the Akbarpur and Kamalpur forest area under Kotwali Dehat police station, where several people were allegedly slaughtering cattle. Acting on a tip-off, police reached the spot and found carcasses of bovines scattered in the area.

When police attempted to arrest the accused, two of them allegedly opened fire with the intention to kill, but the personnel narrowly escaped, Kumar said. The police recovered equipment used for cow slaughter, a country-made pistol and cartridges from the scene.

During the investigation, sections of the Gangsters Act were added on May 17, 2005, and a chargesheet was later filed against 30 accused, he said.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence, Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Gangsters Act) Chandravijay Shrinett on Friday convicted 25 of the accused. One accused has since died, and the case files of four others have been separated, the prosecutor said.

The court has fixed November 17 for pronouncement of the sentence, he added.