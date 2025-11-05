UP: 25 lakh diyas lit across Kashi ghats to celebrate Dev Deepawali

Varanasi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Around 25 lakh diyas were lit across the ghats of Kashi to mark Dev Deepawali here on Wednesday, officials said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the celebrations by lighting a diya amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev".

A replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at Dashashwamedh Ghat and tributes were paid to soldiers who were part of the Kargil war and Operation Sindoor.

A UP government statement said this year's festival was dedicated to 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on 'X' shared pictures of Dev Deepawali and posted, "Spectacular Dev Deepawali in Kashi!" In another post, the PM wrote in Hindi, "The holy city of Baba Vishwanath is illuminated today with the incomparable light of Dev Deepawali. Millions of lamps lit on the banks of the Ganga on the banks of Kashi, wishing happiness and prosperity for all. This divinity and grandeur captivates everyone's heart and soul." "Heartiest greetings to all of you on Dev Deepawali. Har Har Mahadev!," the PM added.

The ghats of Varanasi, including the premises of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, were illuminated with diyas after 5.15 pm.

Sharing a video of the event on his official X handle, the chief minister said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes for the holy festival of Dev Deepawali." Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the ghats were filled with chants and flickering lamps during the 'Ganga Aarti', creating a divine atmosphere.

He said a three-stage light and laser show was organised at the Chet Singh Ghat from 6.15 pm to 8.45 pm, depicting the mythology, spirituality and culture of Kashi through light, sound and 3D effects.

The Dashashwamedh Ghat was adorned with 21 quintals of flowers and 51,000 diyas. The air reverberated with conch shells, bells, and chants as soldiers were honoured with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman for their bravery.

The sanctum of Kashi Vishwanath Temple glowed with floral and light decorations, drawing huge crowds for darshan.

To manage the influx of devotees and dignitaries, Varanasi was declared a no-fly zone; drone operations were restricted, and security was intensified with NDRF, water police, anti-romeo squads, and female officers in plain clothes ensuring safety and order, the statement said. PTI CDN SKY SKY