UP: 2.5 million lamps lit across Kashi ghats to celebrate Dev Deepawali

Varanasi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday participated in the Dev Deepawali celebrations by lighting a lamp on the banks of the Ganga here amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev".

An official said around 2.5 million lamps were lit across the ghats of Kashi to mark the festival. The ghats of Varanasi, including the premises of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, were illuminated with earthen lamps after 5.15 pm.

Sharing a video of the event on his official X handle, he said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes for the holy festival of Dev Deepawali." Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the Ganga Aarti filled the ghats with chants and flickering lamps, creating a divine atmosphere.

He said a three-stage light and laser show was organised at the Chet Singh Ghat from 6.15 pm to 8.45 pm, depicting the mythology, spirituality and culture of Kashi through light, sound and 3D effects. PTI CDN OZ OZ