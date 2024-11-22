UP: 25 people booked for attacking civic officials for encroachment removal

Noida (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Police have booked 25 people for allegedly attacking a team of Nagar Panchayat and Municipality officials for removing an encroachment in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, an officer said on Friday.

The incident occurred on November 19 when the Jewar Nagar Panchayat along with civic officials had gone to remove an encroachment in front of a shop at the main intersection, the officer said. They had made an announcement before removing the encroachment.

Following this, some shopkeepers along with 15-20 other people misbehaved with the officials and beat them up. They abused the team and used casteist slurs, Inspector of Jewar Police Station Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

Based on the complaint of Shiv Kumar Singh, a clerk in Nagar Panchayat, a case has been registered against 25 people. Further investigation is underway, Singh added. PTI COR HIG