UP: 26-year-old man found murdered, body recovered from well in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing a day ago was found with injury marks here in a well outside a village, police officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A murder case was registered in the matter based on a complaint by the man's father, they said.

The body was found in a well outside Kashyap village in the Charwaha police station area.

"Naimuddin (26), son of Nasir, a resident of Chaphua village, had stepped out of his house yesterday (Tuesday) evening and did not return. Early this morning, villagers noticed blood near a field outside the village and alerted the police," Circle Officer (Chayal) Satyendra Tiwari said.

Advertisment

During the search, police found Naimuddin's body in a well in the field. "The body bore injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon," added Tiwari.

The victim's father, Nasir, lodged a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a murder case against unidentified persons. Nasir expressed shock over the incident and denied having any enmity with anyone in the village.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem after completing other necessary formalities. "We are investigating the matter thoroughly and will uncover the details of this crime soon," Tiwari said. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY