UP SIR: 28 BLOs accused of negligence in Ballia, FIR sought

Ballia (UP): District authorities have initiated action against 28 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Bairia tehsil for alleged negligence during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, an official said on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Assistant Electoral Officer Alok Pratap Singh told PTI that a review of the SIR work was conducted on Saturday, during which it was found that 28 BLOs had completed less than 25 per cent of the assigned revision work.

Singh said such low completion numbers reflect "serious laxity" on the part of the officials. He added that a complaint has been submitted at the Bairia police station seeking registration of an FIR against all 28 BLOs.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said on Sunday evening that necessary legal action is being taken in the matter.