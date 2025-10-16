UP: 28 lakh diyas to be lit for world record at Deepotsav

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Volunteers from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University on Thursday morning set out to Ram Ki Paidi, a series of ghats, to arrange diyas (earthen lamps) for the ninth edition of the 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya on October 19.

The Vice-Chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Dr Bijendra Singh, visited the ghats to inspect the arrangements and said, "Deepotsav is not just an event; it is a symbol of our faith, tradition and dedication. Giving it a grand and divine form is a privilege for all of us." Seven buses carrying volunteers left the university campus at 10 am, filled with slogans of "Jai Shri Ram," as they made their way to the ghats. Under the supervision of 'Deepotasav' Traffic Committee Coordinator Professor Anup Kumar, volunteers began arranging the lamps (diyas) along the ghats.

According to 'Deepotsav' Nodal Officer Professor Sant Sharan Mishra, preparations are now in their final stage. Lamps have been delivered to all 56 ghats, and their arrangement has begun.

"The arrangements will be completed by October 18. On the festival day, October 19, volunteers will light the lamps after placing wicks and oil," he said.

The university administration has made identity cards mandatory for all volunteers, and access to the ghats without them is prohibited.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely reviewing the preparations, emphasising that the festival should "showcase not only Ayodhya but also the cultural soul of India on a global platform." This year, over 26 lakh lamps will be lit across 56 ghats, with more than 28 lakh lamps being arranged in advance, aiming to set a new world record. PTI ABN APL ABN APL MPL MPL