UP: 28-year-old man killed after SUV hits his motorcycle in Deoria

Deoria (UP), May 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed after an SUV rammed into his motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred near the Bhalauni petrol pump on the Barhaj-Sonughat road around noon when Rahul alias Pappu Maddheshiya was returning home after refuelling his motorcycle, they said.

According to police, an SUV carrying passengers from Barhaj to Deoria hit his motorcycle.

Rahul, from Gandhinagar in Ward Number 13 of Bhalauni Nagar Panchayat was injured and locals rushed him to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, but he died on the way, the police said.

The SUV has been seized and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, Bhalauni Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Pandey said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ