Noida (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was injured after two bike-borne assailants opened fire on him, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday evening in Jaipur village of Surajpur area when Sumit had gone out for some work, they said. Sumit suffered a bullet injury to his leg, Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said. Three police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, Kumar said. PTI COR ANB OZ OZ