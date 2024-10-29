UP: 29 Bahraich cops transferred to Police Lines

Bahraich, Oct 28 (PTI) As many as 29 police personnel, mostly constables from Hardi and Ramgaon police stations in this Uttar Pradesh district, were sent to the Police Lines on Monday.

Advertisment

Areas under these two police stations witnessed violence during the recent Navratri celebrations that had claimed one life.

Rehua Mansoor, the native village of Ramgopal Mishra who died in the violence, falls under the Ramgaon police station area while the area where he was killed is under the Hardi police station's jurisdiction.

According to a statement issued by the office of the district police superintendent, 14 personnel from the Hardi police station and 15 from the Ramgaon police station were transferred to the Police Lines.

Advertisment

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla described the transfers as "routine".

"These are routine transfers, constables have a two-year term in a police station. That period expired, so they have been sent to the Police Lines. These transfers have nothing to do with the Maharajganj (Mahsi) violence. A similar list of similar constables for other police stations will also be prepared." Mishra (22) was shot dead in the Maharajganj area of the district's Mahsi tehsil on October 13 following a dispute over loud music during a Durga idol immersion procession.

The incident had led to communal violence, followed by incidents of arson and vandalism. PTI COR NAV SZM