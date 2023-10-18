UP: 3 accused of looting trader arrested after police encounter

Banda (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) Police arrested three men accused of looting a trader after a brief encounter in nearby Lalitpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused opened fire on the police team during the operation who fired back. The trio sustained bullet injuries in the leg in retaliatory firings and were taken to hospital for medical care, police said.

Police said they were on the run after looting money from a trader earlier in the week.

Speaking to PTI, Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Mushtaq said, "Our police team intercepted three men who were travelling on a motorcycle on Tuesday night. The accused neglected the warning and opened fire on our team. The trio sustained bullet injuries in their lower limb in retaliatory firings and were held." The accused were identified as Dinesh Kushwaha, Narednra Kushwaha and Preetam Kushwaha, the SP said, adding that Rs 4.21 lakh was recovered from their possession.

The SP said they confessed to looting money from a trader in the city on October 13, and were on the run.

"The accused were sent to jail on Wednesday after a medical examination," he said.