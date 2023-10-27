UP: 3 arrested following death of youth in fight over minor dispute

Hapur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested following the death of a youth in a fight between two communities over a minor dispute here, police said on Friday.

Irshad (24) was returning home from a Dussehra fair on Tuesday night when his motorcycle brushed against a person who was eating at a food joint along with two of his associates in the Bahadurgarh police station area, leading to an argument, they said.

The situation escalated quickly leading to a fight between groups belonging to two different communities. In the melee, Irshad fell on the road and suffered serious head injuries, a police official said.

As soon his relatives got to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and both sides started pelting stones. Meanwhile, police officials reached the spot and took Irshad to the hospital, where he died during treatment, ASP Rajkumar Aggarwal said.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against half a dozen people on the complaint of the relatives of the deceased. Three persons, Manish Fauji, Deepak and Yogesh were arrested on Thursday, he said.

Police force has been deployed in strength in the area, the ASP said, adding that the situation was peaceful. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD