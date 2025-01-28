UP: 3 arrested for cutting down trees Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly cutting down trees in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Monday morning, police said.

Forty-four green trees and 192 other plants are alleged to have been cut down, they said.

The felled trees, the JCB machine used to cut the trees and the truck used to carry the trees have been seized, they said.

Forest guards saw three people cutting eucalyptus trees in a field and loading them into a truck, they said.

The three accused -- Azad Singh, Arun and Saurabh have been arrested, said SHO of Jait police station Ashwani Kumar.

When questioned by police, Azad said he had planted the trees. His son, Arun Singh said that he and Azad were uprooting the roots of the felled trees and filling the space emptied with soil. Saurabh said that he was a JCB operator and had come on the instructions of Azad and Arun, police said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY