UP: 3 arrested for robbing jewellery shop

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Three men, allegedly involved in looting a jewellery shop here, were arrested early on Tuesday following an exchange of fire with the police in which a constable was injured, officials said.

The three accused -- Sachin Singh, Pushpendra and Tribhuvan -- also suffered injuries. According to police, they were allegedly involved in looting over Rs 1.5 crore from a jewellery shop on August 28.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team surrounded the three persons around 3.30 am following which they opened fire. Three were arrested after they sustained bullet injuries in their legs in retaliatory fire, Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said.

Police constable Shailesh Rajbhar also suffered an injury on his leg, he said.

About the loot at the jewellery shop, police said that five men on two motorcycles arrived at the showroom of Bharatji Soni and robbed cash and jewellery at gunpoint. They left the shop within 10 minutes and fled towards Prayagraj highway, police said.