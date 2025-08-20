UP: 3 arrested in Rs 50-lakh jewellery robbery case in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Meerut police have cracked a jewellery robbery case involving loot worth Rs 50 lakh with the arrest of three suspects, two of whom were injured in an encounter, officials claimed on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said the incident took place on August 12 when jewellery worth nearly Rs 50 lakh was looted from a trader near Sohrab Gate bus stand.

A case was registered at Nauchandi police station, and following investigation, the police intercepted the suspects in Jagriti Vihar Extension area on Wednesday, he added.

During the encounter, Vishwajit Singh (34), a resident of Dehradun, and Mohammad (28), from Pune, sustained bullet injuries to their legs, while Durgesh Kumar (49), from Saharanpur, was apprehended," Singh said.

According to police, 304 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 50,000 in cash, two illegal firearms and two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered from the accused.

Further legal proceedings are in progress, Singh said.